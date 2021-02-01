Santa Maria families are invited to participate in a Valentine's Day take-and-make craft program with the city's Recreation and Parks Department this month.

Families now can sign up to make either a decorative floral arrangement or delicious cocoa bomb, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Both crafts are recommended for ages 5 and up. 

Each participant will receive a craft kit filled with all necessary supplies, instructions and a link to an instructional video.

Registration for both craft classes costs $22 and is open online at cityofsantamaria.org/register. Supplies and class spaces are limited. 

Kits will be available for pickup at the Recreation and Parks Department, located at 615 S. McClelland St. For more information, contact 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

0
0
0
0
0