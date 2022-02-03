A Valentine’s Day make and take crafts class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 E. Park Ave.
Offered by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the lesson will cover a Valentine’s Day-themed door hanger.
The class costs $13 to register per participant and includes all supplies to make the project.
Registration may be completed online. The class is #11535.
Participants who prefer to complete the project at home may pick up supplies and written instructions at the center.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.