Santa Maria youth are invited to participate in two take-and-make craft classes this month through the Recreation and Parks Department.
Registration is available now at cityofsantamaria.org/register to make a pair of bunnies out of stemware, and to make cocoa bombs in the shape of Easter eggs.
The cost for each class is $22, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Following registration, craft kit pickup will be available beginning Monday at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Each kit contains all needed instructions and materials, with video tutorials also available on the city of Santa Maria's YouTube page, van de Kamp said.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.