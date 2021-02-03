Youths from ages 7 to 13 are invited to join the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Pickleball Club for a series of free pickleball clinics at Hagerman Sports Complex in the coming weeks.
The youth clinics will be held at the six newly-constructed pickleball courts at the complex, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Similar clinics were held in the fall to introduce youths to the sport and help sharpen skills.
"The sport of pickleball is an inclusive activity for all ages that combines the structure of tennis with similar scoring to table tennis. It is an easy sport for beginners to learn and develop into a fun and fast-paced game," van de Kamp said.
Each two-day clinic runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and contains 10 available slots. Three clinics are offered as follows:
- Feb. 22 and 24 — registration deadline, Feb. 18
- March 8 and 10 — registration deadline, March 4
- March 22 and 24 — registration deadline, March 18
To register for a spot, visit cityofsantamaria.org/register and select one of the three clinics.
A face mask will be required for all participants and social distancing will be enforced, van de Kamp said.
City residents also can reserve pickleball courts at Hagerman from 1 to 9 p.m. weekdays by calling the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.