Santa Maria Rec and Parks gets creative with offerings during pandemic

Despite the widespread cancellation of camps and activities due to COVID-19, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is still finding safe ways to bring recreational activities to people of all ages this summer.

Department officials are eager to provide safe access to recreational opportunities after months of activities being limited by the virus, according to Recreation Services manager Dennis Smitherman.

And, community members have been eager to participate in summer activities, as evidenced by the rapidly-filled registration for swimming lessons at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, which reopened July 21.

"Right now, we're trying to determine the interest of the community in these events. If activities like swim lessons continue to grow, then we'll continue to offer those through our fall months," Smitherman said. "What we can't handle is large group activities at this point."

At swim lessons, COVID-19 safety protocols have helped make the lessons a success so far, with instructors teaching from the deck and parents required to be in the water with young children, Smitherman said.

Offering safe activities for teens

The department is utilizing similar caution and creativity to offer safe activities for teens, through free pop-up events at different community parks.