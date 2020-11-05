You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department offers November programs for youth ages 6 to 12

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering new recreational activities throughout November for youth ages 6 to 12, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Wednesday. 

Rec on the Move programs — including Bubble Soccer, All Things Slimy, You Run, I Run, We all Run! and Scrap City — will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Nov. 25 at three different parks across the city: 

  • Monday — Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.
  • Wednesday — Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive
  • Friday — Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisades Drive

No registration for the drop-in activities is required. However, each activity is limited to 10 people. 

Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260. 

