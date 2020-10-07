You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria reaches 4,000 total COVID-19 cases

Santa Maria reaches 4,000 total COVID-19 cases

The city of Santa Maria hit a new milestone Wednesday by reaching 4,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. While the city holds around a quarter of the county's population, it comprises nearly half of the county's total resident cases.

The area with the next-highest case count is the city of Santa Barbara, with 1,237 total cases, followed by the city of Lompoc, with 874 total cases, according to county public health data

The 4,000-case mark was noted within a COVID-19 update for all of Santa Barbara County, with the county Public Health Department confirming an additional 23 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

A total of 9,363 cases now have been confirmed, with 123 cases still considered active, according to county data. 

Hospitalization rates have dropped slightly from the beginning of the week, with 19 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU.

In the city of Santa Maria, 54 out of 4,000 total cases remain active. Sixty-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, five out of 355 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 23 out of 874 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died. 

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Buellton, four out of 160 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died. 

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed 24 additional cases on Wednesday. 

The total number of cases in the county is now 3,779, with 194 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News