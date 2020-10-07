Santa Maria reaches 4,000 total COVID-19 cases

The city of Santa Maria hit a new milestone Wednesday by reaching 4,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. While the city holds around a quarter of the county's population, it comprises nearly half of the county's total resident cases.

The area with the next-highest case count is the city of Santa Barbara, with 1,237 total cases, followed by the city of Lompoc, with 874 total cases, according to county public health data.

The 4,000-case mark was noted within a COVID-19 update for all of Santa Barbara County, with the county Public Health Department confirming an additional 23 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

A total of 9,363 cases now have been confirmed, with 123 cases still considered active, according to county data.

Hospitalization rates have dropped slightly from the beginning of the week, with 19 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU.

In the city of Santa Maria, 54 out of 4,000 total cases remain active. Sixty-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, five out of 355 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 23 out of 874 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Buellton, four out of 160 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed 24 additional cases on Wednesday.