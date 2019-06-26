Santa Maria is ramping up its fireworks enforcement as the annual weeklong period when fireworks can be sold in Santa Maria is set to kick off.
The selling period for fireworks will run from noon Friday until 11 p.m July 4.
On Wednesday, the wooden stands where local nonprofit organizations sell so-called “safe and sane” fireworks could already be seen popping up in parking lots around the city.
"Safe and sane" fireworks include those that do not explode or launch into the air.
This year, 23 organizations have permission to set up stands within the city and sell fireworks during the designated period.
"Safe and sane" fireworks can legally be set off only on July 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. They are not allowed on any other day.
In advance of the upcoming fireworks sales, Santa Maria officials have unveiled new tools to address the illegal use of fireworks.
The new tools include an easier way to file a third-party citation against someone using fireworks and the use of the Nail 'em app, which allows users to take photos of illegal fireworks in action and send GPS coordinates to the Santa Maria Police Department for targeted patrols.
Residents can download the app, developed by TNT Fireworks to photograph illegal fireworks, to their Apple or Android smartphone.
The new ordinance allows anyone who witnesses illegal fireworks to sign a complaint if they have photographic or video evidence, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Previously, signed complaints were required from two individuals to levy a fine.
“Ideally that evidence would be a video that includes the address, location and the face or something identifiable about the person lighting the fireworks,” van de Kamp said.
Van de Kamp said the new tools will ease the requirements for residents to cite neighbors who are not abiding by the city’s rules. Those cited can be fined up to $1,000.
The additional fireworks enforcement efforts are in response to community desires, van de Kamp said.
After holding two community meetings on the topic of fireworks late last year, the Santa Maria City Council adopted a new fireworks ordinance that gives officials and residents more avenues to punish those who flout local fireworks laws.
Starting Sunday, the Santa Maria Police Department will have additional officers conducting patrols day and night, tasked solely with responding to fireworks calls.
Van de Kamp said the city is again making free yard signs available to notify neighbors that the property is home to those with noise sensitivity, like veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, people with autism and pets that are panicked by loud sounds.
To help those with noise-sensitive pets, the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter in Santa Maria offers animal crates available for loan. The shelter is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
Van de Kamp said it’s unclear exactly how many pets from Santa Maria go missing each year due to fireworks but the number is at least in the dozens.
Residents wishing to report illegal fireworks can leave a message by calling the city’s fireworks hotline at 805-925-0951, ext. 3473 (FIRE), or call the Police Department’s business line at 805-928-3871.