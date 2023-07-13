The sounds of roaring engines and the sights of high level racing will come to Santa Maria this weekend when the Northern California Sprint Kart Series makes a stop at the Santa Maria Karting Association's 7/10 mile course along the south side of the Santa Maria Airport. 

This weekend's stop in Santa Maria will be the fourth of five events that make up the NorCal SKS, with the fifth and final leg of the series to be held in Corning this September. 

Qualifying heats will be held on Saturday, with Sunday scheduled to hold the pre-final and the final races.  Find out more about the racing series online at www.norcalsks.com.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

