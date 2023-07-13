The sounds of roaring engines and the sights of high level racing will come to Santa Maria this weekend when the Northern California Sprint Kart Series makes a stop at the Santa Maria Karting Association's 7/10 mile course along the south side of the Santa Maria Airport.
This weekend's stop in Santa Maria will be the fourth of five events that make up the NorCal SKS, with the fifth and final leg of the series to be held in Corning this September.
Qualifying heats will be held on Saturday, with Sunday scheduled to hold the pre-final and the final races. Find out more about the racing series online at www.norcalsks.com.
See more information on the Santa Maria Karting Association, including a schedule of upcoming events — like motorcycle track day —and membership information on their website, www.smka.org.
Entrance to the Santa Maria track, located at 3951 South Blosser Road, can be tricky on a first visit to the track. SMKA has a webpage dedicated to locating the track at www.smka.org/the-track/directions, that includes a photo of the front gate of the facility.
The front gate will be unlocked during public track events, but it is important that the gate remain closed at all times. If you are going to visit the track, whether it is your first time or you are returning, ensure that the gate is closed behind you.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213