Santa Maria public schools prepare for new semester of distance learning

For the majority of Santa Maria students and educators, the start of school next week will mark not only the end of winter break, but another semester of distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The Santa Maria-Bonita and Orcutt Union school districts will return to school virtually on Monday, with Guadalupe Union and Santa Maria Joint-Union High School districts following suit on Wednesday.

While some district officials had tentatively planned on commencing hybrid learning in January, those plans were quickly aborted as COVID-19 cases began to surge after the Thanksgiving holiday, extending the once-temporary distance model into the new year.

Kevin Foote, an 8th grade English teacher at Tommie Kunst Junior High, said his focus for the coming semester will be making his students feel supported, rather than worrying about grades and meeting every deadline.

"Whether it's the second trimester, third trimester, or end of the grading period, for me they're just markers, because everyone is at the whim of COVID-19," he said. "I want my kids to come back and feel loved."

Foote said he cares deeply for his students, and at times the difficulties of the school year have left him feeling overwhelmed. An important part of dealing with the anxiety and stress has been following his own advice to students and stepping away from the computer.