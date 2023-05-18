A new place in Santa Maria is focused on offering variety, just like a market, but with a spin unique to the area.
Santa Maria Public Market offers a wide variety of dishes to choose from, including local flavors and an array of international cuisine, from Italy to Japan and Mexico. It also has American comfort food, a Santa Maria bistro, bar food and will serve breakfast.
The menu is available for viewing online, but, according to manager Ezek Rodriguez, the restaurant will also feature specials and brunch on Sundays is coming soon.
“There's a variety of food and we want customers to try everything so they can pick and choose," said Rodriguez. "Maybe one day they try the tacos, or if they don't want to start with tacos they can try pasta. Then they can try some Asian food."
According to Rodriguez, the main idea of the business is to have the comfort of options and serve locally crafted beer, wine and coffee.
The market features Esfuerzo Wines, produced and bottled by Flores Family Vineyards in Buellton, and beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing, another Central Coast company. It will also serve coffee from Santa Barbara Roasting Company, “which is of good quality and it's organic coffee. We have different styles and it's a really good coffee,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said providing variety will prevent customers from "getting bored."
"The restaurant has such a big kitchen that options will be ideal for everyone," Rodriguez said.
Bachir Ramadam is the owner of the market. He says Santa Maria has been a welcoming city and he and Rodriguez are already part of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and are working on connecting more with the community.
“I’m so happy to be here in Santa Maria and to bring to the community new things and a different atmosphere,” said Ramadam "We are just trying to have a place where everyone can come together and enjoy their time.”
Rodriguez and Ramadam are both from Santa Barbara.
According to Rodriguez, this weekend will see the re-opening of a building that once housed the popular Moxie Café, and an official grand opening will be announced soon.
Rodriguez says the location played a role in the decision to open up shop on the Southwest end of Santa Maria.
“There are so many companies here and people have breaks and they want to get out of the work environment,” said Rodriguez. “They need a nice atmosphere so they can relax, have lunch and enjoy everything.”
Rodriguez predicts that most of the people who come on the weekend will be on their days off so the SMPM aims to become a well-known destination.
“People can come Saturday, have some wine and a charcuterie board. If it's a destination, people can come after church and get brunch. It's a place where families come together,” said Rodriguez. "We also have space if people want to rent the room for a birthday party or celebration or maybe even a mixer meeting like many companies like to do. We can provide a space for them.”
According to Rodriguez, although the restaurant offers different styles of cuisine, it all falls within the same ownership, unlike San Luis Obispo Public Market which is not related to the Santa Maria Public Market.
“When we mention the different styles of cuisine, we want to make sure people know it's all under one ownership and we feature different options,” said Rodriguez. “People may be confused and think of it like the public market in San Luis Obispo, where they offer different vendors, different merchants, and different businesses renting in that space. Here it is different.”
Ramadam and Rodriguez wanted to acknowledge their chef, Joe Lopez, for putting together the market's menu and preparing the staff. Rodriguez said Jay Hardy, the owner of the property, “has been very supportive in every aspect of the project.”
Business Hours are expected to be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to closing time based on business hours. For more information or a look at the menu visit sm-publicmarket.com/homepage/.
