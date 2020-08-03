Santa Maria Public Library's new bookmobile taking preview tour Wednesday

Santa Maria Public Library will conduct a preview tour Wednesday of its new bookmobile, “SMPL To Go,” which will more directly serve a variety of neighborhoods throughout the community, a city spokesman said.
The driving tour will leave the library at approximately 11 a.m. and will pause at each tour site before proceeding to the next location, the spokesman said.
The sites are as follows, in order of arrival:
First stop will be Central Plaza Apartments at 200 N. McClelland St., followed by Ted Zenich Gardens at 1034 E. Chapel St., Evans Park at 200 W. Williams St., Preisker Park at 330 Hidden Pines Way and the Boys and Girls Club at 901 N. Railroad Ave.
The bookmobile will then proceed to the Residences at Depot Street at 205 N. Depot St., the YMCA at 3400 Skyway Drive, Broadway Pavillion Shopping Center at South Broadway and McCoy Lane, and end the tour at Rancho Hermosa at 235 E. Inger Drive.
“SMPL To Go” is partially funded by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
Santa Maria Public Library and its branches currently are open only for sidewalk pickup service as part of the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, but it offers digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks, available 24 hours a day.
Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and applications for a free library card are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
For more information, call Dawn Jackson at 805-925-0994, ext. 2319.
