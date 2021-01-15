Santa Maria Public Library's main branch could see February reopening

The Santa Maria Main Branch Library may reopen to the public in February with limited indoor service, after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and delays in obtaining safety supplies shuttered the library for the last 10 months.

According to librarian Dawn Jackson, germ guards the city has awaited since September are tentatively scheduled to be installed in the coming weeks, completing the last step in the city's COVID-19 safety plan for the library.

"They are slated to be installed sometime this month," Jackson said. "Hopefully by the end of the month we'll have some further news at least."

After closing in March, library locations began offering sidewalk service in June for patrons to pick up materials placed on hold. Since then, the Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama library branches and the library's Bookmobile have all opened indoors with limited capacity.