Santa Maria Public Library's main branch could see February reopening

The Santa Maria Main Branch Library may reopen to the public in February with limited indoor service, after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and delays in obtaining safety supplies shuttered the library for the last 10 months.
According to librarian Dawn Jackson, germ guards the city has awaited since September are tentatively scheduled to be installed in the coming weeks, completing the last step in the city's COVID-19 safety plan for the library.
"They are slated to be installed sometime this month," Jackson said. "Hopefully by the end of the month we'll have some further news at least."
After closing in March, library locations began offering sidewalk service in June for patrons to pick up materials placed on hold. Since then, the Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama library branches and the library's Bookmobile have all opened indoors with limited capacity.
For the main branch, the last remaining barrier to opening is a holdup on germ guards, which are required in the library's safety plan to separate patrons from staff.
While city and county officials installed the guards at other library branches themselves, the size of the main branch required the work of a contractor, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. However, suppliers have been backlogged with orders, delaying the reopening of the library into 2021.
"We have experienced supply chain delays and various setbacks attributable to COVID-19 as we diligently work to reopen public counters at all of our 10 departments, including the Public Library," van de Kamp said.
He added, "The germ guards at the main public library are much more involved and extensive than at the branch libraries, which is why a contractor, Specialty Glass, is being utilized for the main library project."
After the guards are installed, library staff will need to review the facility's COVID-19 safety plan prior to establishing a reopening date, Jackson said.
Separate safety plans were created for each library location, taking into account the number of staff and the capacity of the building.
Safeguards for the main branch include a 20-minute time limit for patrons, strict sanitizing and social distancing guidelines, and restricted capacity to 25%, which would cap the main branch at 100 people, city librarian Mary Housel said.
"We'll need to go over the guidelines with staff and refreshing everything," Jackson said.
Around 200 people use the sidewalk pickup window at the main branch per week, according to van de Kamp.
For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org.library.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.