The Santa Maria Main Branch Library will update its hours for passport appointments beginning Feb. 1, according to a city spokesman
Appointments will be available 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, said spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Residents can make appointments to apply for a passport at the library by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8566, with more information available at cityofsantamaria.org/passport.
Residents should bring a completed application form, proof of U.S. citizenship, a government-issued form of ID, a 2-by-2-inch photograph, their Social Security number, and a check or money order for fees to their appointment.
For official passport information regarding required documentation, fees, application forms and information on international travel, visit www.travel.state.gov.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is currently open for sidewalk window service only. Sidewalk hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information regarding library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.