Santa Maria Public Library updates hours for passport applications

Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St. has updated its passport processing services for 2020.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, U.S. citizens planning international travel may make an appointment to apply for passports from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/passport.

For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the only official passport information website at www.travel.state.gov.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

