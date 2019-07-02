The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman,” rated PG-13, at 3 p.m. July 15.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall — is free, and no tickets are required.
The film is based on the DC Comics superhero. When a pilot crash lands on an island and tells the inhabitants of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true identity.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.