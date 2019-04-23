In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Santa Maria Public Library will screen the documentary film “Visions of Warriors” at 2:30 p.m. May 6 in Shepard Hall.
The screening is free, and no ticket is required to attend.
In the documentary, four veterans from the Vietnam War era to the Iraq War participate in a groundbreaking Veteran Photo Recovery Project and use innovative photography therapy to treat their mental illnesses.
The film follows Mark Pinto, Priscilla Bethel, Ari Sonnenberg and Homerina Bond as they find treatment for their mental illnesses, including moral injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562, or Ming Lai of Humanist Films at 626-372-1301 or minglai@humanistfilms.com.