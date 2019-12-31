Santa Maria Public Library to screen 'The Big Sick'

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2017 movie "The Big Sick" on Jan. 13.

The movie, rated R for language, will be shown at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall. It is free and no tickets are required.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the film, Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and graduate student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail is forced to face Emily’s feisty parents, his family’s expectations and his true feelings.

Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0