Santa Maria Public Library to screen 'The Big Sick'

Santa Maria Public Library to screen 'The Big Sick'

{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2017 movie "The Big Sick" on Jan. 13.

The movie, rated R for language, will be shown at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall. It is free and no tickets are required.

In the film, Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and graduate student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail is forced to face Emily’s feisty parents, his family’s expectations and his true feelings. 

Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria
Local News

Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria

  • Updated

Nearly 90 jobs will be lost when the Santa Maria’s Sears store closes in February as the parent company of the troubled retailer moves to shed unprofitable stores. Statewide, the company reports around 2,500 jobs are impacted with the shuttering of 32 Sears and Kmart stores throughout California between October 2018 and February.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News