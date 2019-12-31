Santa Maria Public Library to screen 'The Big Sick'

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2017 movie "The Big Sick" on Jan. 13.
The movie, rated R for language, will be shown at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall. It is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and graduate student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail is forced to face Emily’s feisty parents, his family’s expectations and his true feelings.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.