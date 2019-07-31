The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 1960 movie “Ocean’s 11,” which is not rated, on Monday, Aug. 12.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Danny Ocean, played by Frank Sinatra, gathers a group of his World War II compatriots to pull off the ultimate Las Vegas heist.
Together the 11 friends plan to rob five Las Vegas casinos in one night.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.