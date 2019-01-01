The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” rated PG-13, at 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall — is free and no tickets are required. In the movie, four teenagers discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.