The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2008 movie “Iron Man,” rated PG-13, at 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall — is free and no tickets are required. In the film, wealthy industrialist Tony Stark is held captive in enemy territory and escapes by building a high-tech suit made of armor. When Stark returns home, he decides to use his money, talents and suit to save the world.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.