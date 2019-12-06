The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 movie “Green Book,” rated PG-13, on Monday, Dec. 16.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of venues through the American South of the 1960s.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.