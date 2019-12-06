{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2018 movie “Green Book,” rated PG-13, on Monday, Dec. 16.

The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. —  is free and no tickets are required.

In the film, a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of venues through the American South of the 1960s.

Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.

The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

