The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 1997 movie “Contact,” rated PG, on Monday.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) finds conclusive proof of extraterrestrial intelligence after receiving a radio signal from a distant star system that includes schematics for a mysterious machine.
The movie is based on the 1985 science fiction novel by astronomer Carl Sagan
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.