The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2018 movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on Monday.
The screening at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall is free, and no tickets are required.
In the film, a sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man," Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is presented an urgent new mission, and he once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside The Wasp.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.