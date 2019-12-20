Santa Maria Public Library to screen all four 'Toy Story' movies starting Monday

Santa Maria Public Library to screen all four 'Toy Story' movies starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library invites community members to watch each of the four "Toy Story" movies starting on Monday.

The movies will begin at 2 p.m. This event is free, and no sign-ups or tickets are required.

All ages are welcome with caregivers. Food and drinks are not allowed.

  • Monday: "Toy Story"
  • Thursday: "Toy Story 2"
  • Friday: "Toy Story 3"
  • Saturday: "Toy Story 4"

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Those with questions should call the library's youth services desk at 805-925-0994.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News