Santa Maria Public Library to screen all four 'Toy Story' movies starting Monday

The Santa Maria Public Library invites community members to watch each of the four "Toy Story" movies starting on Monday.

The movies will begin at 2 p.m. This event is free, and no sign-ups or tickets are required.

All ages are welcome with caregivers. Food and drinks are not allowed.

Monday: "Toy Story"

Thursday: "Toy Story 2"

Friday: "Toy Story 3"

Saturday: "Toy Story 4"

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Those with questions should call the library's youth services desk at 805-925-0994.

