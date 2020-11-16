Santa Maria Public Library to resume passport services Tuesday

Passport services for community members will resume at the Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch starting this Tuesday.

Appointments for passport services will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Those wishing to make an appointment to apply for a passport as a first-time applicant or to receive expedited passport processing can call the Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8566.

For more information regarding necessary documents, steps and fees, visit cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library/using-the-library/apply-for-a-passport.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis, van de Kamp said.

The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

