The Santa Maria Public Library will on Monday begin accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
United States citizens planning international travel may make an appointment with the library to apply for their passports on the following days and times:
- Mondays: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Thursdays: noon to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is only processing new passport applications, not renewals.
To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other international travel information, visit travel.state.gov.