Santa Maria Public Library to open on Sundays starting this week
Santa Maria Public Library to open on Sundays starting this week

Hoping to make library resources more accessible to area families, the Santa Maria Public Library is set to kick off Sunday hours for the first time in decades this weekend. 

The new Sunday hours, which will run from 1 to 5 p.m. each week, are being celebrated with performances from the Pioneer Valley High School dance club K-Pop and the Righetti High School Ballet Folklorico in the library's Shepard Hall.

“It’s taken us a lot of time to get to this point — with hiring people and training them — so it’s definitely worth celebrating,” said Mary Housel, director of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The performances will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Shepard Hall and are expected to run around 30 minutes each.

The new Sunday hours are the first time the Santa Maria Public Library has opened on that day in over seven decades.

The last time the library opened on Sunday was between 1934 and 1946.

Housel said she hopes opening on Sunday will make the library more available as a resource to Santa Marians, particularly for families.

“We know a lot of people work Monday through Saturday,” she said. “Sunday is often a day when people aren’t working and can come together as a family to take advantage of what we have at the library.”

The new hours were made possible with funds raised from the Measure U sales tax, which was increased from a quarter-cent to 1 cent earlier this year following voter approval last fall.

The quarter-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2012 previously allowed the library to add eight additional hours of service each week.

Housel said there will be eight library staff working Sundays. Of those, five are new Measure U-funded positions and three are longtime staff who shifted their schedules over to Sundays.

Housel said librarians at other libraries that open Sunday say the day is often among the busiest.

In addition to the new Sunday hours, the library’s regular Monday through Thursday hours will change to open and close one hour earlier, going from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Housel said the weekday hour changes, which begin this Monday, were based on what the library assessed would best serve the community.

“We noticed that there were a lot of people waiting to get in early during the week. And from 7 to 8 p.m., there just aren’t many people,” she said.

Housel said she was grateful that Santa Maria voters decided to pass the Measure U sales tax.

“It takes money to have the library open and it’s such a great resource,” she said. “I’m glad that we’ve been able to add 12 more hours a week because of Measure U.”

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

To visit Santa Maria Public Library

Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

For more information, call the library at 805-925-0994.

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.

