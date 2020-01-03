Santa Maria Public Library to open on Sundays starting this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new hours were made possible with funds raised from the Measure U sales tax, which was increased from a quarter-cent to 1 cent earlier this year following voter approval last fall.

The quarter-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2012 previously allowed the library to add eight additional hours of service each week.

Housel said there will be eight library staff working Sundays. Of those, five are new Measure U-funded positions and three are longtime staff who shifted their schedules over to Sundays.

Housel said librarians at other libraries that open Sunday say the day is often among the busiest.

In addition to the new Sunday hours, the library’s regular Monday through Thursday hours will change to open and close one hour earlier, going from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Housel said the weekday hour changes, which begin this Monday, were based on what the library assessed would best serve the community.

“We noticed that there were a lot of people waiting to get in early during the week. And from 7 to 8 p.m., there just aren’t many people,” she said.

Housel said she was grateful that Santa Maria voters decided to pass the Measure U sales tax.