Santa Maria Public Library to offer new hours for curbside pickup

The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama will offer new hours for curbside pickup of library materials beginning Saturday, the city announced Tuesday.

The library began offering curbside service in late June, allowing residents to pick up books, movies and other materials through a no-contact system to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, physical library locations remain closed to the public.

Items can be placed on hold through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, with the ability to request transfers of materials between the main Santa Maria library and its four branches.

The new curbside service hours are as follows:

Santa Maria Main — 421 S. McClelland St.

Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orcutt Branch — 175 S. Broadway

Mondays through Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.

Guadalupe Branch — 4719 W. Main St., Suite D

Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Los Alamos Branch — 405 Helena St.