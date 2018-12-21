The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program on Jan. 8 and 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color.
The library will provide all materials, including colored pencils, markers and an assortment of gel pens.
Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Those looking for more information are asked to call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.