The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program twice during October with sessions on Wednesdays -- Oct. 10 and 24 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. All materials are provided for use during the program including colored pencils, colorful markers and a variety of colorful gel pens.
Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.