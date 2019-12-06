Santa Maria Public Library will launch its first-ever winter reading program, Reading is Sweet, this month.
Starting Dec. 16, children of all ages can pick up a reading tracker at the library’s youth services desk.
After reading five books, they can return the tracker for a small prize and gumball stickers to help fill a giant gumball mural in the Children’s Room.
The library's goal is to have 1,000 books read by Jan. 17.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.
For more information, call Youth Services at 805-925-0994.