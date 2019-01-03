The Santa Maria Public Library will offer a free local history series, “Heart of the Valley,” on the third Saturday of each month, beginning Jan. 19 at 10:15 a.m.
The monthly series, which will be held inside Shepard Hall, will feature an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley history. The event is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras.
To launch the series, the first speaker is Jay Hardy, founder and CEO of Hardy Diagnostics as well as the Moxie Café in Santa Maria and Moxie Express in the library's lobby. He is an expert on the military history of the Santa Maria Public Airport and the Allan Hancock College of Aeronautics from the World War II era. His talk will feature photos and historical facts about the rich history of the Santa Maria Army Air Field.
The series is designed to educate the public with interesting facts about the history that has shaped Santa Maria and other local areas in the valley. Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Registration is not required for the free program. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library at 421 S. McClelland St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.