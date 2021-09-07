Residents can expect to see the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile in more locations with the launch of monthly pop-up visits planned for the mobile library.
In addition to regularly scheduled stops throughout the city Tuesday to Friday, the Bookmobile will bring its arsenal of services to one additional site per month, starting with Oakley Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents can browse and check out materials, place holds and apply for a library card at the Bookmobile. Programs like makerspace activities, story times and crafts also may be available.
Oakley Park is located at 1300 N. Western Ave. in Santa Maria.
Residents are encouraged to follow the library's social media pages for information about future pop-up locations at facebook.com/SantaMariaPublicLibrary.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
The Bookmobile's current stop schedule is as follows:
Tuesday — 1 to 3 p.m., Central Plaza Apartments (200 N. McClelland St.)
3 to 5:30 p.m., Armstrong Park (1000 E. Chapel St.)
Wednesday — 1 to 3 p.m. Grogan Park (1155 W. Rancho Verde)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club (901 N. Railroad Ave.)
Thursday — 1 to 3 p.m., Evans Park (200 W. Williams St.)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Preisker Park (330 Hidden Pines Way)
Friday — 1 to 3 p.m., The Residences at Depot Street (205 N. Depot St.)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Rotary Centennial Park (2625 S. College Drive)