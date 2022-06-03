The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting its summer reading kickoff event Saturday to launch its annual summer reading program, "Read Beyond The Beaten Path."
The library will host the all-day celebration at the main library branch, 421 S. McClelland St., beginning at 11 a.m. in Lavagnino Plaza. Events will include a performance by Birdie Music, a meet-and-greet with princesses Ariel and Belle, airbrush art and more.
Inside the Altrusta Theater, the Central Coast Tidepools on Tour will be on-site with mobile aquariums from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Peruvian ensemble INCA will perform at 2 p.m. INCA will perform a variety of songs and dances in multiple languages that originate from Peru and the Andean region.
Questions about the event may be directed to the library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.