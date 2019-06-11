The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a succulent plant exchange from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, is free and open to all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers.
Succulents are an eco-friendly and easy to grow, requiring minimal watering and maintenance.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.