{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a succulent plant exchange from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, is free and open to all ages.

Attendees are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers.

Succulents are an eco-friendly and easy to grow, requiring minimal watering and maintenance.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags