Santa Maria Public Library to host 'Stop the Bleed' presentation

Community members will have the chance to gain skills in basic injury response at a Saturday virtual presentation of "Stop the Bleed," hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and Safety Consulting Services. 

The presentation will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday and be led by retired firefighter and EMT Scott Hunter, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Hunter will present basic methods for controlling major bleeding as a result of trauma, such as applying tourniquets and direct pressure and using wound packing, van de Kamp said. 

Those interested in watching the video presentation must provide their name and phone number by emailing jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

