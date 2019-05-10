{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation about whimsical landscaping from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.  

The presentation -- led by Central Coast Gardeners member Sheri Willebrand -- will give participants the opportunity to create their own garden creation. Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting and creation process.

A variety of flowers, herbs, and vegetable seeds will be provided courtesy of a makerspace grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock College. 

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

