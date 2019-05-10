The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation about whimsical landscaping from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The presentation -- led by Central Coast Gardeners member Sheri Willebrand -- will give participants the opportunity to create their own garden creation. Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting and creation process.
The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance expanding the legal avenues city officials can take to curb the use of illegal fireworks — an issue that has resulted in a large number of complaints from residents in recent years.
A variety of flowers, herbs, and vegetable seeds will be provided courtesy of a makerspace grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock College.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.