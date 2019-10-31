Orcutt resident Connie Logeman, who founded a safe house for victims of human trafficking, will give a presentation on Nov. 9 at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The presentation, scheduled for 1:30 to 4 p.m. in Shepard Hall, will discuss Casa of Hope, a newly-established home for girls who have been sex trafficked on the Central Coast.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats.
Logeman established Casa of Hope to provide a location where victims of sex-trafficking can be connected with important resources such as medical services, educational resources and social services. The organization also provides these victims with a secure home-based location in which they can regain their confidence and dignity in a healing environment.
Donations of household cleaning products and/or feminine hygiene products are welcome and appreciated.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Those with questions are asked to contact the information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.