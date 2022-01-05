Santa Maria families with preschool-age children are invited to attend a morning of crafts, games and other activities at the Main Branch Library at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10.
The program is open to children ages 3 to 5 with caregivers present, and is intended to help build kindergarten readiness with activities focused on strengthening fine motor skills and identifying shapes, colors, textures, and more.
Activities will take place in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater inside the library at 421 S. McClelland St.
No registration is required for the program.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division at (805) 925-0994, ext. 8564.
Information about library branches and hours can be found online at cityofsantamaria.org/library.