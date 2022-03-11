To celebrate the first week of spring, the Santa Maria Public Library will host a free painted gardening pot workshop for adults on Saturday, March 19.
Library patrons are invited to create a one-of-a-kind gardening pot in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S McClelland St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants will use paints to create a unique design for their pots, which can be used to grow flowers, vegetables or other plants.
All materials will be provided at the workshop, including soil and seeds for planting. Seating is limited and registration is required.
To register online, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the information desk at 805-925-0994, ext 8562.