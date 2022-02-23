The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free presentation Friday about online job searching for high school students.
The presentation will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the library's Altrusa Theater at 421 S. McClelland St. The presentation will cover the best practices for locating employment opportunities through online job boards and company portals. Participants will get a hands-on jump-start to their job search.
Space is limited and registration is required. Those interested may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994.