The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting junior high and high school students to learn anime character drawing from a former "The Simpsons" artist.
The program will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Carlos Nieto III, who was a layout artist for "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill," will demonstrate and teach how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, regardless of skill level.
All materials will be provided, and more information can be found at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.