Community members are invited to write letters to veterans thanking them for their service during the Santa Maria Public Library’s Letters to Veterans event Monday.
Letters to Veterans will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Learning Center on the first floor of the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. Stationery, pens, pencils and postage will be provided at the event.
This project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Those with questions are asked to contact library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.