The Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall gallery will host “IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways,” an interactive photography exhibit, from Wednesday through Dec. 13.
The exhibit, which was developed by local photographer and retired Air Force Col. Lee-Volker Cox, includes photographs from Europe, the Arctic, North America and the Pacific Islands.
“IMAGINE is very different from other exhibitions I’ve created,” Cox said in a news release. “Photographs are very good at presenting a moment in time to the viewer. Often people walk away and think ‘That was nice’ or ‘Those were beautiful pictures, I would like to visit there someday.’ A central component to IMAGINE is engaging the viewer to actually participate and transport themselves beyond what is visible in the photo: who is on the other side of the window; what is happening behind the door; or why would someone take this path.”
An artist's reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Shepard Hall.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lee-Volker Cox at LeeVCox@gmail.com or 805-406-4379, or graphics technician Sara Voss at 805-925-0994, ext. 2832.