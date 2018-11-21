Try 3 months for $3
052418 Lee-Volker Cox
Lee-Volker Cox is introduced as the new head of the Hancock College Foundation Scholarship during a banquet May 24. Cox's interactive photography exhibit, titled "IMAGINE," will be on display at the Santa Maria Public Library through Dec. 13.   

 Len Wood, Staff

The Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall gallery will host “IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways,” an interactive photography exhibit, from Wednesday through Dec. 13.

The exhibit, which was developed by local photographer and retired Air Force Col. Lee-Volker Cox, includes photographs from Europe, the Arctic, North America and the Pacific Islands.

“IMAGINE is very different from other exhibitions I’ve created,” Cox said in a news release. “Photographs are very good at presenting a moment in time to the viewer. Often people walk away and think ‘That was nice’ or ‘Those were beautiful pictures, I would like to visit there someday.’ A central component to IMAGINE is engaging the viewer to actually participate and transport themselves beyond what is visible in the photo: who is on the other side of the window; what is happening behind the door; or why would someone take this path.”

An artist's reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Shepard Hall.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lee-Volker Cox at LeeVCox@gmail.com or 805-406-4379, or graphics technician Sara Voss at 805-925-0994, ext. 2832.

