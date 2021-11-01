Santa Maria residents are invited to celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month by learning about the spirit of giving and the connection to heritage through art at the Main Branch Library on Saturday.
The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. in Shepard Hall and will feature guest speakers Niki Sandoval, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and a lecturer at UC Santa Barbara, and local fiber artist Linda Anna Ramirez.
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the American Association of University Women for the program. The organization seeks to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Attendees to the free event are encouraged to arrive early to secure seats, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.