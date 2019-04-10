The Santa Maria Public Library will host its free bike clinic, "Bike Kitchen," from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday in Lavagnino Plaza in front of the library.
The bike clinics will be held once a month through August. Community members can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
The event is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.