The Santa Maria Public Library will invite magician Christopher Lopez to perform on July 15 at 4 p.m.
Lopez is an internationally award-winning magician who has been entertaining families with his talent for many years at venues across the nation, including the Magic Castle in Los Angeles.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s youth services desk at 805-925-0994.