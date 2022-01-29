The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free low vision workshop for adults from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Library staff will present information about library materials available to those living with low vision. Topics will include large print materials, audiobooks, ebooks and talking books, among others.
Library staff will conclude the workshop with a tour. Space is limited and registration is required.
Also returning to the library is the Zip program.
The program allows library patrons to request books and audiobooks that are not regularly available, and have the material delivered to their home, free of charge. Once finished, a patron can return the material to any library branch and select another Zip book.
To register for the low vision workshop or order a Zip book, visit the library’s website or call the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8652.