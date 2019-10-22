The Santa Maria Public Library will host its next Spanish language computer class from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the learning center on the first floor.
The workshop will focus on how to navigate the internet and use search engines like Google.
Space is limited and preregistration is required.
The class is part of Libraries Illuminated, a project of the Santa Maria Public Library and the California State Library, supported with California Library Services Act funding administered by the California Library Services Board.
For more information or to register for the class, visit the library’s information desk on the second floor at 421 S. McClelland St., or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.